Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Makes New $660,000 Investment in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF comprises 0.6% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMXF. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 2,314.8% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 196,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 188,104 shares during the period.

Shares of EMXF traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.65. 439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,987. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $46.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.42.

