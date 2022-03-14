ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Short Interest Up 71.0% in February

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 513,700 shares, a growth of 71.0% from the February 13th total of 300,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 111.7 days.

Shares of ATSAF stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $42.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12.

ATSAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

