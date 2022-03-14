AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.78

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.78 and last traded at $25.78, with a volume of 1908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AUDC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $828.95 million, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.52.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in AudioCodes by 65.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 6.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

