Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will End on March 21st (NASDAQ:ATAKU)

Aurora Technology Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ATAKU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 21st. Aurora Technology Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 7th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Aurora Technology Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of ATAKU stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.01. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $10.07.

