Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) PT Raised to GBX 601 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 598 ($7.84) to GBX 601 ($7.87) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AUTO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 670 ($8.78) to GBX 750 ($9.83) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 650 ($8.52) to GBX 745 ($9.76) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 815 ($10.68) to GBX 860 ($11.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.50) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 708.44 ($9.28).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 643.80 ($8.44) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 665.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 661.29. The stock has a market cap of £6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.71. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 538 ($7.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.