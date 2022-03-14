Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99 billion. Avantor reported sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $8.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avantor.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $423,959.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,781 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,371,000 after buying an additional 2,937,760 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Avantor by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after buying an additional 2,251,340 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,717,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,827,000 after buying an additional 117,325 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 2.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 10,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,720,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Avantor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,272,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,622,000 after purchasing an additional 475,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.72. 30,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,166,031. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64. Avantor has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71.

About Avantor (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.