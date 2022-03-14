AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jonestrading

Research analysts at Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AVEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 23,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,717. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $148.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.09. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $13.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 66,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 198,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.