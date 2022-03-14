Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Avidian Gold Corp. (CVE:AVG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 30000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a market capitalization of C$9.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07.
Avidian Gold Company Profile (CVE:AVG)
