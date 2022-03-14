Aviva (LON:AV) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 468 ($6.13) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.68) to GBX 530 ($6.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.08) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.94) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 513.60 ($6.73).

Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 409.60 ($5.37) on Friday. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 361.10 ($4.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 448.80 ($5.88). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 427.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 410.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. The stock has a market cap of £15.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.24.

In other Aviva news, insider Amanda Blanc bought 131,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £501,364.40 ($656,924.00). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 411 ($5.39) per share, for a total transaction of £6,769.17 ($8,869.46).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

