Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $193.20 Million

Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) will report sales of $193.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $193.30 million and the lowest is $193.10 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $132.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year sales of $812.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $810.10 million to $815.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $861.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACLS. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Finally, StockNews.com raised Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Shares of ACLS opened at $63.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.12. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $77.60.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $612,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $218,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,786. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

