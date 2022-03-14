AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Research Coverage Started at Zelman & Associates

Equities research analysts at Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

NYSE AZEK opened at $24.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.92. AZEK has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other AZEK news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $649,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,813,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,479,000 after purchasing an additional 300,895 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,893 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter worth $170,251,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in AZEK by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,300,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,611,000 after buying an additional 379,041 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in AZEK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,289,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,977,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

