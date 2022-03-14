AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.150-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $890 million-$910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $906.29 million.
Shares of NYSE AZZ traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.97. 3,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,567. AZZ has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $58.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average of $52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.38.
AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AZZ will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in AZZ by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in AZZ by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.
AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.
