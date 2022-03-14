B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the February 13th total of 13,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BRIV opened at $9.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. B Riley Principal 250 Merger has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 10.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRIV. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,576,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $969,000. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.

