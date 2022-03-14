Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) PT Set at €6.20 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €6.20 ($6.74) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($7.93) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.60 ($8.26) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.40 ($5.87) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.80 ($6.30) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.30 ($6.85) to €6.25 ($6.79) in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of €6.51 ($7.08) and a one year high of €7.93 ($8.62).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.