Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Banco Santander from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a €3.30 ($3.59) target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Banco Santander from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.54.

NYSE SAN opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.00%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 775.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 240,521 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 75,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $624,000. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander (SAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.