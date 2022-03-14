Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Bandwidth reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 130%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

BAND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

BAND opened at $26.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.43. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The company has a market cap of $659.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $92,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,135 shares of company stock valued at $616,629 and sold 2,107 shares valued at $133,239. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 772.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 179.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 39.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

