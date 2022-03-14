Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $29.61 Million Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,944 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,498 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $29,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APPF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 775.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 29.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In other AppFolio news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $1,000,109.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $114.86 on Monday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $150.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,829.94 and a beta of 1.03.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). AppFolio had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

