Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $31.85 Million Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,325 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Energizer were worth $31,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,051,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,349,000 after purchasing an additional 172,662 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,312,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,370,000 after acquiring an additional 358,811 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,540,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,353 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 785,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,680,000 after acquiring an additional 409,675 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $29.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENR. TheStreet downgraded Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

About Energizer (Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.