Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 30,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kirby were worth $29,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEX. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,247 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 21,299 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 113,360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

In related news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $257,844.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $35,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,375 shares of company stock worth $2,932,540. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KEX opened at $72.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $75.08.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.40 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

About Kirby (Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.