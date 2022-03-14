Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Securities currently has C$100.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to a buy rating and set a C$87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$93.25.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$91.80 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$75.84 and a 12-month high of C$95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$85.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

