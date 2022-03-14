Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIX) Short Interest Update

Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BNIX stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.85. Bannix Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bannix Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bannix Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

Bannix Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Bannix Acquisition Corp. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

