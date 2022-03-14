Barclays Cuts Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Price Target to $10.00

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DSEY. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diversey presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

DSEY opened at $7.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.83. Diversey has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.48 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Diversey will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diversey by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Diversey by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

