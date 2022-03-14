Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAPE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000.

Shares of CAPE opened at $21.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

