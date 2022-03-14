Barclays Reiterates €145.70 Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Barclays set a €145.70 ($158.37) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($222.83) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($206.52) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HSBC set a €184.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($228.26) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €184.82 ($200.89).

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €147.50 ($160.33) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €168.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of €161.90. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($126.49).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

