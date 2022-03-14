Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,765 ($23.13) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.58) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.27) to GBX 1,600 ($20.96) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.01) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($17.66) to GBX 1,900 ($24.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,656.11 ($21.70).

Shares of LON STJ opened at GBX 1,364 ($17.87) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.55. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.38 billion and a PE ratio of 25.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,509.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,559.07.

In other news, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.77), for a total value of £380,441.60 ($498,482.18).

St. James’s Place Company Profile (Get Rating)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

