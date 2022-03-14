BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NASDAQ BBQ traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.72. The company had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.86. BBQ has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Several research firms have weighed in on BBQ. Zacks Investment Research raised BBQ from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of BBQ from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
BBQ Company Profile
BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.
