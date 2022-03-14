BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ BBQ traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.72. The company had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.86. BBQ has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBQ. Zacks Investment Research raised BBQ from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of BBQ from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BBQ stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating ) by 215.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of BBQ worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

