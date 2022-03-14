Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Beauty Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. William Blair started coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

SKIN opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.56, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Beauty Health will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,277 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,251,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370,217 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,612,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,437,000 after buying an additional 1,164,268 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,826,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,108,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,271,000 after buying an additional 941,138 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beauty Health (Get Rating)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.