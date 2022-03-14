Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,455 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. First Solar comprises about 1.3% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 16,110 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 369,850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,236,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in First Solar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $2.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.70. 26,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.15. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,780 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $222,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $569,855 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on First Solar from $140.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

