Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.61. The stock had a trading volume of 415,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,559,545. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

