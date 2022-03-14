Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.32. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.70.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.