Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.32. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 223,524 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

