Big Data Protocol (BDP) Price Hits $0.0447

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $684,118.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0447 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Big Data Protocol

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 41,080,856 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Big Data Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Big Data Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

