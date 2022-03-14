Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $19.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $129.24.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.