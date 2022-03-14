BioSyent (CVE:RX) Rating Increased to Accumulate at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton upgraded shares of BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on BioSyent from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of RX opened at C$8.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.60 million and a PE ratio of 21.07. BioSyent has a 52 week low of C$6.76 and a 52 week high of C$9.59.
BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.
Further Reading
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.