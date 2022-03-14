BioSyent (CVE:RX) Rating Increased to Accumulate at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton upgraded shares of BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on BioSyent from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of RX opened at C$8.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.60 million and a PE ratio of 21.07. BioSyent has a 52 week low of C$6.76 and a 52 week high of C$9.59.

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

