BioSyent (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) PT Raised to C$8.00 at Raymond James

BioSyent (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BIOYF opened at $6.38 on Thursday. BioSyent has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $7.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15.

About BioSyent

BioSyent, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Its products include FeraMAX 150, Cathejell Jelly, FeraMAX Powder, RepaGyn, Proktis-M, Aguettant System, Tibella, Combogesic, and Cysview. The company was founded on April 28, 1947 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

