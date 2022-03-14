BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $15.54 Per Share

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) – Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas expects that the company will earn $15.54 per share for the year.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share.
Shares of BTAI stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.04. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $49.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.
