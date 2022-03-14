Bitcoin Atom Market Cap Reaches $716,889.78 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $716,889.78 and approximately $47.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.0389 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

