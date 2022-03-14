Bitcoin Classic Market Cap Hits $28,683.10 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $28,683.10 and $10.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013350 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000954 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000199 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

