Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) & Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Head to Head Survey

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bitfarms and Sportradar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sportradar Group 0 1 9 0 2.90

Bitfarms presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.15%. Sportradar Group has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 120.35%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Sportradar Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and Sportradar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms 5.84% 5.95% 4.95% Sportradar Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bitfarms and Sportradar Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $34.70 million 18.66 -$16.29 million ($0.01) -325.00 Sportradar Group $462.55 million 7.98 $17.41 million N/A N/A

Sportradar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.7% of Bitfarms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Sportradar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bitfarms beats Sportradar Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bitfarms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. It also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also provides hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Sportradar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

