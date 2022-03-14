Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Receives C$11.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.67.

BLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director Cody Slater bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,449,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,695,908. Insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $25,723 in the last quarter.

CVE BLN traded down C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.92.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$19.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

