BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHK. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BHK opened at $13.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $17.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

