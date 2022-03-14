BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Stake Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period.

NYSE HYT opened at $10.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

