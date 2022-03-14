BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,778 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 301,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Shares of BDJ opened at $9.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

