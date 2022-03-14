Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the February 13th total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes acquired 10,000 shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

BTT stock opened at $24.56 on Monday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $27.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

