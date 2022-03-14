BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Short Interest Up 91.6% in February

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 91.6% from the February 13th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 27.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 33,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 83.5% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 58,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 26,494 shares during the period. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MYJ opened at $14.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

