Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) to post sales of $6.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $7.48 million. Blink Charging posted sales of $2.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 179.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year sales of $29.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $35.83 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $57.59 million, with estimates ranging from $49.28 million to $65.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 263.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 224.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright raised Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blink Charging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 577.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLNK traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.41. 29,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,585. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

