Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BMAQ) Short Interest Update

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ BMAQ opened at $9.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.81. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

