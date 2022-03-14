Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $181.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) will announce $181.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $192.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $169.85 million. Bluegreen Vacations posted sales of $146.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full-year sales of $819.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $793.66 million to $846.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $854.07 million, with estimates ranging from $835.54 million to $872.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bluegreen Vacations.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.75%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BVH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BVH opened at $31.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83. Bluegreen Vacations has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.83.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bluegreen Vacations (BVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.