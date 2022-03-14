BMO Capital Markets Boosts Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target to C$10.00

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDDRF opened at $5.50 on Friday. Headwater Exploration has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

