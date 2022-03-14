BMO Capital Markets Raises PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target to C$8.00

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.01% from the company’s current price.

TSE:PHX traded down C$0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$6.06. 76,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,683. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.90. The stock has a market cap of C$290.75 million and a P/E ratio of 13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.18. PHX Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$2.71 and a 1-year high of C$6.53.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$56,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 292,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,315,966.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,391 shares of company stock worth $287,919.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.