BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 12,364 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 11.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the third quarter worth $20,378,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 55.3% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 61,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,968 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

In other news, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $130,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $2,192,733.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,539 shares of company stock worth $9,765,479 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.04.

Shares of PD opened at $26.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 1.17. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.53 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34.

PagerDuty Company Profile (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.